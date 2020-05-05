Greg Jennings: Aaron Rodgers will welcome Jordan Love with open arms

Video Details

Greg Jennings joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk his former team, the Green Bay Packers, who have been a subject of conversation since their decision to draft Jordan Love as a back up quarterback for Aaron Rodgers. Greg and Kevin believe Rodgers will embrace Love, and while Nick agrees, he thinks the real tension will come from influential people within the Packers' organization who intend to push him out.

