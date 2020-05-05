Nick Wright: Lynch & Shanahan’s interest in Brady shows a lack of faith in Jimmy G
-
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to talk the San Francisco 49ers after John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan reveal their interest in bringing Tom Brady to the team once he became a free agent. Nick tells the others what it means for their current quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and why this Brady discussion shows what Nick's been saying all along... the 49ers have little faith in Jimmy G.
