Nick Wright can’t understand why Patriots are sticking with Jarrett Stidham
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Dallas Cowboys
- Eric Mangini
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jarrett Stidham
- Jarrett Stidham
- Jenna Wolfe
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC South
- Nick Wright
- Tom Brady
-
Recently released Andy Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend, squashing any hopes the red rifle may make an appearance in New England. Nick Wright isn't sure whether Bill Belichick's faith in Jarrett Stidham is wise, and looks back at the careers of the quarterbacks who were drafted alongside Stidham to see how it may predict his performance this season.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.