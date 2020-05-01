Nick Wright wonders why Eagles keep reassuring Carson Wentz of his position: ‘Say less!’
Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes & Eric Mangini talk the Philadelphia Eagles. GM Howie Roseman says that they are 'married' to their quarterback Carson Wentz, and that Jalen Hurts was not drafted to replace him. Nick, Kevin & Mangini agree that the Eagles are speaking a controversy into existence by continuing to bring this subject up.
