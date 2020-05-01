Trevon Diggs is excited to play for the Dallas Cowboys
Trevon Diggs was drafted by his childhood team, the Dallas Cowboys. He joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk about how it feels to have been drafted, and how his brother, Minnesota Vikings' Stefon Diggs, guided him through the draft process.
