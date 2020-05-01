Nick Wright: Patriots signing Dalton over Cam would be utterly indefensible
With Andy Dalton recently released from the Cincinnati Bengals, there are rumors swirling that the New England Patriots may be interested in signing him. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Eric Mangini why it would be utterly indefensible for the Patriots to choose Dalton over Cam Newton.
