Greg Jennings isn’t surprised if Jimmy G feels slighted by 49ers interest in Brady
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Greg Jennings
- Jenna Wolfe
- Jimmy Garoppolo
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC West
- Nick Wright
- San Francisco 49ers
- Tom Brady
-
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan has revealed that there was interest in adding then free agent Tom Brady to the 49ers' roster, stating it would have been “completely irresponsible” not to look into the possibility. Greg Jennings wouldn't be surprised if 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo feels slighted by this admission, but he doesn't mind the idea of a team making sure the QB slot is covered. Nick Wright, however, believes this is one more addition to a long list of examples of Shanahan's lack of faith in Jimmy G.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.