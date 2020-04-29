Brian Westbrook believes Baker Mayfield could turn Browns into a winning franchise
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- Brian Westbrook
- Cleveland Browns
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Nick Wright
- Odell Beckham Jr.
-
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Brian Westbrook to talk about what they expect from the Cleveland Browns next season. Brian tells Nick and Kevin that this could be a make or break season for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who he believes could turn the Browns into a winning franchise if he holds himself accountable, and relies more on the talent around him.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.