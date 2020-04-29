Nick Wright doesn’t understand why Patriots aren’t considering Cam Newton
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Brian Westbrook
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jarrett Stidham
- Jarrett Stidham
- New England Patriots
- Nick Wright
-
MVP quarterback Cam Newton is still a free agent, and Nick Wright can't understand why the New England Patriots appear uninterested in adding him to their roster, seemingly content sticking with Jarrett Stidham. Nick and Brian Westbrook play 'Drawing a Blank', and reveal how they would feel if the Patriots pass on Cam.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.