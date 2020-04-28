Video Details

Philadelphia Eagles' coach Doug Pederson wants Carson Wentz to understand that drafting former Sooners' QB Jalen Hurts does not threaten his starting position on the team. Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes & Greg Jennings decide whether they buy Pederson's sentiments, or if the Eagles are preparing to replace Wentz. Greg tells Nick and Kevin why drafting Hurts was a smart move for the Eagles, who need a back up plan so that a Wentz injury doesn't derail any road to the Super Bowl.