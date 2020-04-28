Nick Wright: If I’m the Patriots, signing Cam Newton just makes the most sense
The odds that Cam Newton may end up in New England seem to be growing, despite that the Patriots have made no public indication they are interested in the MVP quarterback. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings why it makes sense for both Cam and the Patriots if he were to join the franchise.
