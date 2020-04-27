Video Details

Nick Wright talks the Green bay Packers after round one of the NFL Draft has ended. The Packers' decision to draft Utah QB Jordan Love has raised some eyebrows, especially since it seems to imply they have given up on their quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Hear why Nick thinks Rodgers should be furious with the Packers, not just for this draft decision, but for the last 15 years he's played in Green Bay.