Video Details

Two-Time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith joins the show on the morning after the 2020 NFL draft to talk with Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes about what the Miami Dolphins may look like now that they've added former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to their roster. Though Torrey doesn't think they'll take off right away, he does think that Tua has the ability to change the Dolphins' franchise for the better. Hear why Nick and Torrey agree that the Dolphins won the draft last night.