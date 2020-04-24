Nick Wright: Packers drafting Jordan Love is a slap in the face to Aaron Rodgers
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes have plenty to talk about after last night's NFL draft, starting with the Green Bay Packers' decision to draft former Utah quarterback Jordan Love. Hear why Nick thinks the Packers trading up to pick a competing quarterback is a slap in the face to their current quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
