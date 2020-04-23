Brian Westbrook thinks Tua could succeed in Miami, but only with an improved offensive line
Brian Westbrook joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes on the day of the 2020 NFL Draft to talk where former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may end up. Brian believes the Miami Dolphins could be a good fit if they draft an offensive line to support him, and focus on strengthening their defense.
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.