Robert Griffin III embraces his supporting role with Lamar Jackson & the Ravens
All-Pro quarterback Robert Griffin III joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk about his role with the Baltimore Ravens, and how he felt they fared last season. RG3 embraces supporting Lamar Jackson as a back up, but has no plans to stay in that role forever and intends to be starting again.
