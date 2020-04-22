Nick Wright unveils #3 of LeBron’s top 10 playoff performances
Video Details
Nick Wright is at #3 now in his top 10 list of LeBron James' NBA Finals playoff performances, and this time we're in Cleveland, Game 6 of the 2016 Finals against the Golden State Warriors. LeBron played a perfect basketball game,with stats 'out of this world'. Hear why Nick believes that this was the best basketball game ever played in the state of Ohio.
