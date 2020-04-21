‘The Victory Machine’ author Ethan Sherwood Strauss talks Kevin Durant & Warriors’ golden age

Video Details

Ethan Sherwood Strauss joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk about his book 'The Victory Machine', a look at the Golden Age of the Golden State Warriors. Ethan gives his thoughts on KD's time with the Warriors, and whether it was his insecurities that fueled him to be the great player that he was.

