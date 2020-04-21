Nick Wright maintains that Tua has more potential than Burrow, despite injury
Video Details
With the now 'virtual' 2020 NFL draft approaching, Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to get in some last few insights on where former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will end up. Nick maintains that Tua will be a better choice between the two, despite the hip injury.
