Devin McCourty talks Patriots without Brady: ‘We’re still a team that loves to compete’
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Devin McCourty
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jarrett Stidham
- Jarrett Stidham
- Jenna Wolfe
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC South
- Nick Wright
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tom Brady
-
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by New England Patriot Devin McCourty to talk about how he sees the Patriots' future after Tom Brady. Devin tells Nick whether he was surprised that Brady chose to leave New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.