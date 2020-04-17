Chris Long decides which Super Bowl win he enjoyed more between Patriots & Eagles
Two time Super Bowl Champion Chris Long joins Nick Wright and Kevin WIldes on First Thing First to talk his experience winning back to back Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. Chris decides which win was his favorite and talks about nearly being defeated by the Atlanta Falcons.
