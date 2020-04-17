Nick Wright: If Washington passes on Tua, it’ll be a huge mistake
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Cincinnati Bengals
- First Things First
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC East
- Nick Wright
- Washington Redskins
-
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Eric Mangini to talk the 2020 NFL Draft class. Nick agrees with former quarterback Trent Dilfer, who believes Tua Tagovailoa is the most talented quarterback in the draft. Although he's not down on Joe Burrow, Nick tells Kevin and Mangini why he does think the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Redskins are making a mistake by not making Tua their first pick.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.