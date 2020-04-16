Nick Wright: There’s no reason for the Cleveland Browns to trade Odell Beckham Jr
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Brian Westbrook to talk the Cleveland Browns. The team may be toying with the idea of trading star player Odell Beckham Jr, who has expressed some interest in leaving Cleveland behind. Nick thinks this is an absolutely terrible idea on the part of the Browns, who have so few star players that considering letting one go seems ludicrous.
