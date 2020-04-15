Greg Jennings: There’s no harm in Packers meeting back up QBs for Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers have conducted virtual meetings with Jalen Hurts and Jordan Love, two quarterbacks fresh out of college and entering the NFL Draft. Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings wonder if it this move hints the Packers are planning a future without Aaron Rodgers. Greg Jennings says this preparation makes sense, that the Packers are protecting themselves for when Aaron Rodgers decides to 'hang it up'.
