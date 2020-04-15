Nick Wright: Dak may have to choose between franchise tag with Cowboys or nothing at all

Dak Prescott has reportedly refused to attend virtual off season program with the Dallas Cowboys after his contract negotiations seem to be no closer to being resolved. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to discuss whether his refusal to participate is a big deal. Nick believes Dak is probably asking for a number too high, and with time running out, Dak may be forced to choose between a franchise tag or nothing at all.

