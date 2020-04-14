Ben Watson: Brady & Belichick won’t experience the same level of success without each other
Recently retired Patriots TE & Super Bowl Champion Ben Watson joins Nick Wright & Kevin Wildes to talk Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Watson tells Nick whether Brady or Belichick will come out on top next season, and what it's like to work with a coach with a style like Belichick.
