Kyle Rudolph says Vikings are prepared to face Brady & Bucs, talks losing Stefon Diggs to Bills

Video Details

Minnesota Vikings' All Pro tight end Kyle Rudolph joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes on First Things First to talk how he's preparing for his 10th season with the team. Plus he reveals if he's nervous at all to be facing Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, and without Stefon Diggs, a key part of the Vikings' offense, now traded to the Buffalo Bills.

