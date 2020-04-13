Video Details

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to talk where Cam Newton might land at the end of the 2020 NFL draft. Odds are high on the LA Chargers, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars, but Nick still thinks the New England Patriots could be a good landing point for the former Panthers quarterback. Hear why Greg Jennings agrees, but thinks it may not be what coach Bill Belichick is looking for after losing Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.