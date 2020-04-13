Nick Wright doesn’t blame Joe Burrow for not wanting to be drafted by Bengals
With the 2020 NFL draft approaching, the chances of former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals seem higher than ever, but Burrow seems to be less than enthusiastic about the idea. Hear Nick Wright tell Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings why he doesn't think Burrow wants to play in Cincinnati, and why he doesn't blame him.
