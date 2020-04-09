Nick Wright: Tom Brady knew there was an expiration date on his time with the Patriots
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes talk Tom Brady's radio interview, where he says he basically knew before the start of last season that his time with the New England Patriots was ending. Nick is stunned that Brady had a feeling Bill Belichick was not going to bring him back at the start of last season, even after having arguably the most successful 30 months a quarterback has ever had.
