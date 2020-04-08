Brian Westbrook doesn’t buy that Brady never cared about his legacy
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Brian Westbrook
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC South
- Nick Wright
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tom Brady
-
Former New England quarterback Tom Brady made an appearance on Howard Stern's radio show, shedding more light on his split from the Patriots and why he chose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Brian Westbrook react to Brady telling Stern he 'never had a backup plan' and has 'never cared about legacy'.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.