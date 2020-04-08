Brian Westbrook doesn’t buy that Brady never cared about his legacy

Former New England quarterback Tom Brady made an appearance on Howard Stern's radio show, shedding more light on his split from the Patriots and why he chose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Brian Westbrook react to Brady telling Stern he 'never had a backup plan' and has 'never cared about legacy'.

