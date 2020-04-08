Nick Wright: Tua’s talent isn’t hype. He’s the most productive QB we’ve ever seen
Video Details
Nick Wright doesn't believe Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's health is so worrisome that he should not be the top NFL draft pick. He tells Kevin Wildes and Brian Westbrook why Tua is the most productive quarterback we've ever seen.
