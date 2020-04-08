Calais Campbell is optimistic about Ravens’ Super Bowl chances this season: ‘We have all pieces in place’
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- AFC South
- Baltimore Ravens
- Calais Campbell
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- Nick Wright
-
Baltimore Raven's All-Pro defensive end Calais Campbell joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk about how excited he is to play alongside Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson this season and make another run for the Super Bowl title.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.