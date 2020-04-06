Nick Wright grades Rob Gronkowski’s WrestleMania performance
Video Details
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes talk WrestleMania 36 and grade former New England Patriots' TE Rob Gronkowski's performance. Gronk went from hosting the event to diving off of a balcony and winning the 24/7 championship title. Nick tells Wildes why he thinks this may have been the wrong title for Gronk to go for, and why Kevin believes the next title Gronk receives should be earned in the ring.
