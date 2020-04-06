NIck Wright ranks top quarterbacks in the NFL, lists Mahomes, Brees & Aaron Rodgers
Video Details
- Aaron Rodgers
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC North
- Baltimore Ravens
- Drew Brees
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Green Bay Packers
- Lamar Jackson
- Lamar Jackson
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC South
- NFC West
- Nick Wright
- Russell Wilson
- Seattle Seahawks
- Teddy Bridgewater
- Tom Brady
-
Nick Wright ranks the top quarterbacks in the NFL into tiers, including GOAT tier, superstar tier, too old, too young, and more. Hear Nick detail why he believes Patrick Mahomes is the greatest of all time, and where other quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy G and Lamar Jackson fall on the tiers
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.