‘Everybody’s back!’— Nick Wright is thrilled Sammy Watkins re-signs with Chiefs

Video Details

Kansas City Chiefs have signed a one-year contract with their wide receiver Sammy Watkins. With Chris Jones’ franchise tag, it looks like everybody’s back and Nick Wright loves it. Nick tells Kevin Wildes and Eric Mangini why this news has 31 other teams stomping their feet in frustration, and why Mangini thinks the Chiefs may be a bit too sure of their success.

More Videos »