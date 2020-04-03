Nick Wright knows Tua is a future superstar, so of course the Patriots want him
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Cam Newton
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC South
- Nick Wright
-
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Eric Mangini to talk the Boston Globe column that states 'the stars seem to be aligning' for the New England Patriots to trade up and draft Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Hear why Nick wouldn't be surprised considering where the Patriots stand as far as quarterbacks go, while Wildes is still holding out hope for Cam Newton.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.