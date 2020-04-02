Nick Wright thinks it’s a mistake for Bill Belichick to pass on Cam Newton
As a Kansas City Chiefs fan, Nick Wright is delighted to hear reports coming out of the Patriots camp, that Bill Belichick is not interested in bringing Cam Newton to New England, preferring to keep Jarrett Stidham as their go-to quarterback. Nick details why he thinks this decision is a mistake, but understands why it makes sense financially.
