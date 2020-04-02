Nick Wright would draft Tua Tagovailoa #1 overall, even if he’s not 100%
Video Details
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to talk former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who says he's 100% recovered from his hip injury, and 'could play tomorrow'. Nick tells Greg and Kevin that he doesn't believe Tua is healed up enough to play just yet, but does think he should still be the number one overall draft pick, even if he has to sit out for a season.
