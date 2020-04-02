Cameron Jordan is prepared to face Tom Brady & the Bucs, talks Drew Brees & Taysom Hill
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by New Orleans Saints' Defensive End Cameron Jordan to talk about his goals for the 2020 season. Cameron tells whether he's prepared to face Tom Brady now that the all-time great quarterback has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he tells us whether his quarterback Drew Brees is really on the way out. He also talks Taysom Hill, and whether he thinks he's ready to fill Drew Brees' shoes when the time comes.
