Nick Wright: Adding Cam Newton could make the Chargers legitimate contenders
Nick Wright reacts to the news that the Los Angeles Chargers are a favorite to sign recently released Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. Nick believes by adding Cam to a team that already has strong weapons, and moving Tyrod Taylor to back up quarterback, the Chargers could become a strong contender in their division.
