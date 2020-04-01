Greg Jennings: The Miami Dolphins want #1 pick to ensure they draft Tua Tagovailoa
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC North
- Cincinnati Bengals
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Greg Jennings
- Jenna Wolfe
- Miami Dolphins
- Nick Wright
-
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly considering trading assets to acquire the #1 pick from the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft. Greg Jennings tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why he doesn't think trading so many great assets to acquire the number one pick is a good idea, but thinks Miami is keen to do it so that can ensure they will add Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to their roster.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.