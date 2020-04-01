Nick Wright breaks down the value of #1 overall picks in NFL since Peyton Manning
Video Details
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly considering trading assets to acquire the #1 pick from the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft. Nick Wright breaks down why that may not be the best idea, and to emphasize his point, Nick lists the number one overall draft picks in the NFL since Peyton Manning, and details why most have been underwhelming.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.