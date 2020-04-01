Nick Wright breaks down the value of #1 overall picks in NFL since Peyton Manning

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly considering trading assets to acquire the #1 pick from the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft. Nick Wright breaks down why that may not be the best idea, and to emphasize his point, Nick lists the number one overall draft picks in the NFL since Peyton Manning, and details why most have been underwhelming.

