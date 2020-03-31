Greg Jennings: Tom Brady is depending on Tampa Bay Bucs to make him better
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Greg Jennings
- Jameis Winston
- Jenna Wolfe
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC South
- Nick Wright
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tom Brady
-
Nick Wright & Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to decide if the Tom Brady will perform at an MVP level with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or if he will struggle. Greg makes the point that with the weapons the Bucs provide and the wealth of opportunity Tampa Bay has to offer, Brady will likely lead the team to a successful season.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.