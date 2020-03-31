Nick Wright doesn’t buy that Tua is riskier than your traditional top 10 draft pick
Former University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been "fully cleared and ready to compete" but with the 2020 NFL draft approaching, many are wondering if Tua's surgically repaired hip makes him too much of a risk. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes & Greg Jennings why Tua isn't any more of a risk than the traditional top 10 draft picks.
