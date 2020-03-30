Greg Jennings: Jameis Winston is talented. I’m shocked no one has taken a chance on him
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Greg Jennings
- Jameis Winston
- Jenna Wolfe
- NFC
- NFC South
- Nick Wright
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to talk former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. Nick tells whether or not he's surprised that Jameis free agent market is looking uncertain, while Greg is shocked no one is taking a chance on such a talented quarterback.
