Greg Jennings: The odds that Tom Brady wins MVP are higher with the Buccaneers
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes talk Tom Brady with Greg Jennings, who believes that Brady will definitely be motivated by his naysayers this season. Plus hear why Greg believes that Tom Brady's MVP chances are high now that he's left the New England Patriots and is signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
