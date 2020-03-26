Greg Jennings: Brady’s style of play with Bucs will be more mental than physical
Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings react to Joe Montana's recent remarks that the New England Patriots made a mistake by letting go of their quarterback of 20 years, Tom Brady. Kevin Wildes asks Greg Jennings how Brady's game may change now that he's moving on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the twilight of his career. Plus, Nick gives his insight on what the season may look like for the Buccaneers with Brady and the Patriots without him.
