Nick Wright: Patriots fans are tied at the hip to Brady. He’s not yours anymore
With Tom Brady officially trading in his Patriots jersey for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings discuss whether New England fans will still root for Brady, even if he's a Buc. Nick says that Patriots fans won't let go of Tom Brady, and thinks they'll still want Tom Brady's success.
