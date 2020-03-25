Greg Jennings: Chargers should give Cam Newton a shot
-
Greg Jennings joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk the future of recently released Cam Newton. Nick believes the Los Angeles Chargers could be a good fit for Cam, especially to replace Philip Rivers. Greg agrees, and thinks Cam will be a positive addition wherever he lands.
